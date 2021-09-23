Beautiful fall weather and temperatures have been a great relief in the area.
Tammy Holder and her sons — Baron, Myles and Dylan Holder — are vacationing at Panama City Beach, Florida. Rhonda Kay Blakeley is with the group.
John Lee and family are vacationing at Daytona Beach.
The Class of 1971 held its 50th Reunion recently.
Nashu McElwain and Tyler Durham were married Sept. 18 at the Country Music Warehouse in Livermore.
Tim and Linda Ward Dempsey celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.
Eva Claire Tanner was 10 years old on her birthday.
Joe Simpson was 18 on his birthday.
Declan Scott was 16 years old on his big day.
Cody Robertson was 40 years old on his birthday.
Other recent birthdays include Bill Sandefur, Christy Sandefur Carr, Mika Dant, Kayla Brown, Connie Lee Sawyer and Teri Fleischmann.
