Beech Grove Community Sunrise services will be at Beulah General Baptist Church on Easter, April 17. Services will begin at 7 a.m.
Congratulations to Jaxon Eric. Jaxon was accepted into the Kentucky Governor’s Scholarship Program.
Jerry L. Anderson died last week. He was a son of the late Hugh Samuel and Mary Ellen Moore Anderson. He married Kelly Yvonne Ralph in 2015. Jerry was a supervisor at Owensboro Grain Company.
The community’s sympathy is extended to Paula Hayden’s family and Briana McCarty’s family in the death of their father and grandfather William Louis Weiss.
Kalyn Fiorelia Burns was in an auto accident last Friday afternoon. She overcorrected, hit a ditch and flipped the truck. It came to a stop in a field laying on its passenger side. She was taken to the hospital where she spent the night.
A special thanks to the EMTs, fire department, ambulance and all that helped with Ryder Powell’s accident. Ryder has rods and pins in his leg — he broke both bones in that leg.
Eric and Mischele Hill celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary.
Scott and Susan L. Dant celebrated their anniversary with a dinner at Farmer and Frenchman.
Betty Vaught Wilson from Riverdale, Beech Grove Kentucky was another year older on her birthday Wednesday, April 6.
Sharon Stratton Bishop celebrated her 60th birthday.
Leslie Howard Turner and Lindsey Morris celebrated their birthdays with a huge birthday celebration.
Cammie and Wil Underwood were 29 years old on their birthdays.
Other recent birthdays included Bruce Powell, Ouida Moore, Payton Stratton, Glenda Willis, Sharon West Bishop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.