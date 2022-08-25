Fall and cooler days are arriving. The farmers are beginning to prepare for harvest.
Congratulations to the McLean County varsity football team for its win last week over Ohio County.
Donnie Byrd Smith, 84, died at his Cleopatra, Calhoun home on Saturday, Aug. 20. He was the son of the late Claude Horton and Dorothy Lee Tichenor Smith. He married the former Ava Lee Hayden on March 16, 1957, and was better known as “Donnie.” He was owner and operator of Smith Oil and a member of Beulah General Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by two grandsons, Travis Jordan Smith and Donald “D.W.” Smith. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Ava Smith, two sons Russell Smith and Greg Smith (Rose), all of Calhoun; three grandchildren, and a brother, Earl Smith (Velma) of Calhoun.
Gene Eades, 76, of Henderson, formerly of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 14 at his Henderson home. He was a son of the late Washington Valentine and Eller Marie Whitaker Eades. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his two brothers, William Earle Eades and Otis Lee Eades, and by his niece, Mary Ann Howell. Surviving is a son, Gene Allen Eades, and two daughters, Sue Ann Eades and Bonita S. Majors, both of Henderson, two grandsons; a brother, Richard A. Eades Sr., three sisters, Elizabeth Ann Jewell, Shirley Marie Baughn and Mary Jane Eades, all of Beech Grove.
I received this email from Hendle Rumbaut of Austin, Texas, wife of the late Michael Edward Ambrose. Mike and I had corresponded throughout the years. He had so many good memories of Beech Grove and his grandparents:
“My wonderful husband, Michael Edward Ambrose of Austin, Texas, died on July 20 of metastatic pancreatic cancer, a battle he had valiantly fought since March 2020. He was 65. His parents were Randall and Ruth Ambrose, and he had a brother, William Anthony, and sister, Rebecca. According to Mike’s brother, Bill, they lived in Beech Grove from 1960-63. Mike was named ‘King’ of his second-grade class. His second-grade teacher was Christine Ball, and his first-grade teacher was Mary Hardwick.
“Michael’s father, Leon Ambrose, owned and operated Ambrose Grocery on Main Street in Beech Grove.
“Thankfully, Mike put his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ during his final days. It gave us great comfort to know that we will see him again!”
Beckett James Blakeley was 1 year old. He is into waving, yelling to get attention, but when he gets it he is super bashful. Beckett is the son of Seth and Madison Blakeley. He spent his first birthday on vacation in Florida with his family.
Amelia Jae and Gemma Lynn Ward and their brother, Liam Ward, celebrated their birthdays Saturday at Diamond Lanes in Owensboro. Amelia and Gemma were 6 years old. Liam was 10 years old this week.
Other birthdays included Scott Dant, Thomas Blackmon, Katenlyn Badertscher Fielden, Jack Badertscher, Rhonda Dickens Dant, Beverly Gossett, Heath Eric, Jane Wink Hayden and Fred Bartley.
