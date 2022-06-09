McLean County Schools are offering free lunches to all children 18 years of age and under Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August at Livermore, Calhoun and Sacramento Elementary Schools. All meals must be eaten on site. Adult meals can be purchased for $3.
Sammy Jean’s son, Cody, and family was out of town until Wednesday. Cody will participate in the WCMX event called “Life Rolls On!” in Atlanta. Prayers and Best Wishes go with Cody and this exciting adventure.
Mary Sue Conrad, 82, of Rumsey went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 4 at her home in Rumsey. She was born in McLean County to the late James and Agnes Drake and was married to Bobby Dow Conrad April 11, 1959. Mary Sue was the owner and operator for 53 years of the H and R Block Franchise in Calhoun and as a member of the Rumsey United Methodist Church, Captain William Rowan Daughters of the American Revolution, Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels, a member and officer of the Benefit Fund of McLean County and was a director of the McLean County Help Office. Her husband of 53 years, Bobby Conrad died in 2012. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on her 83rd birthday, Tuesday, September 6 at Calhoun Cemetery in Calhoun. There will be no public visitation.
Madison Blakeley went fishing at Diamond Lake, within 5 minutes he caught the first fish out of 80 plus people. It was the first catfish that he had ever caught. It was 21.4 pounds.
Happy 40th anniversary to Shelia and Mike Heflin. Congratulations to their son, McKinley, and his bride, Taylor, on their wedding. They married the same day as he parents. They married 40 years late on June 3, 2022.
David and Reva Sunn celebrated their 61st anniversary.
Elijah and Harley Knight celebrated their 5th anniversary.
Happy Birthday to Erica Tapp of Elba on her 34 years young.
Morgan Longtine Neyhart celebrated her 29th birthday on June 3.
