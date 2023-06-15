Beech Grove Christian Church held its Vacation Bible School on Sunday June 12-13.
On Wednesday, June 14, the church had Family Game Night with finger foods.
McLean County High School Class of 1979 is planning its 45th reunion. It will be the first weekend of August 2024. Hold that date and we’ll have more information to give you as it is available. Becky Knight Bozarth is finalizing the venue.We are looking forward to seeing you.
Thursday morning there was a wreck on Kentucky Highway 136/56. The one vehicle wreck closed the road for several hours.
Congratulations to Susan Muster. Susan was presented a 50-year pin at the Funeral Directors Kentucky Association.
Sara and Michael Wahl have been friends for 14 years.
Congratulations to Bill and Margaret Scott on their 50th anniversary. They married in 1973.
Kenzie Dant, a McLean County cheerleader, celebrated her 15th birthday.
Cadence Keister was 18 on her birthday.
Other birthdays included: Gregory Longtine, Sandra Stokes, Debbie Gish, Ashton Heltsley, Nathan Ward, Mike Muster, Bobby Pillow, Joy Campbell, Eli Dant, Wanda Arnold, Laryssa Miller, Dianna Coffman, Tina Underwood, Melinda Wiggins, Brody Powell and Jesse Ward.
