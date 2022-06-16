There will be a Beech Grove School 50th Class Reunion on June 25. That is the Class of 1972, grades 1-12 Beech Grove and Calhoun, Kentucky. There were 81 members in the Class of 1972.
Pam Arnold said that they have been fortunate to locate a number of classmates out of 81 for the reunion. If anyone has any information on the following would be appreciated: Tim Brown, Della Mae Clark, Lannie Miller, Patsy Vine and Karen Pam Ratliff Miller.
Email PSArnold@bellsouth.net or call 270-499-0326 for more information.
Sandy Deitz, 65, of Calhoun died at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Sandra Gayle Mauzy married Ricky Dietz Mar. 26, 1988. Sandy was receptionist at Calhoun Baptist Church and at H & R Block in Calhoun. Funeral services were on Tuesday.
Happy 4th birthday to the beautiful B. In her short life time she continues to bring much joy and love into her families lives. Her grandparents are Yvette (Revlett) and Chris Nelson.
Scotty Gish celebrated his 47th birthday.
Others with birthdays include Lisa Badertscher, Bobby Pillow, Nathan Ward, Sharon Payne, Linda Coleman, Dianna Coffman, Greg Longtine, Wanda Arnold and Emilee Ward.
Congratulations to Meagan Dukes. She and Trenton Redfern were engaged over the weekend.
Madison and Seth Blakeley celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. They went with their children to see the new “Jurassic World” film and that night they participated in the tractor pull.
Justus and Donnya Hayden have been married six years.
Congratulations to Jim and Susan Hayden Towery on their 50th wedding anniversary on June 10. Happy golden anniversary.
Bill and Margaret Scott celebrated their 49th anniversary.
