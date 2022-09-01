Congratulations to the McLean County Cougars football team on its victory.
Walter Taylor wrote to say that he has his corn, beans, squash, tomatoes, cantaloupes and watermelons planted. He has lots of okra. Walter is an ol’ McLean County boy now living in Winter Park, Florida.
Shelia Heflin, Kathryn Young, Glenda Willis and Barbara Willis Dunning attended the Daughters of the American Revolution First District Workshop in Madisonville on Saturday.
Sara Jo Dent Hulsey, 79, of Calhoun died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Sarah Jo was born July 29, 1943, in Beech Grove to the late Joseph Lemuel and Huberta Manurin Dent. She was retired as a deputy clerk from McLean County Circuit Court Clerks Office. She was a member of the Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In addition to her parents, Sara Jo was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbie Hulsey, and a brother, Billy Dent. The Sarah J. Hulsey family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Daviess County Diabetes Coalition, P.O. Box 309, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Happy anniversary to Jerry and Amy Dent Glahn. They have been married for 39 years.
Misty and Joe Medley celebrated their 1st anniversary.
Waylin was 10 years old on his birthday. He is the son of Elisa Hermosilla.
The Wahl girls were 4 years old. Casey said it was the best birthday ever. Kenzie enjoyed everything about the day.
Amelia Jae, Jemma Lynn and their brother, Liam Ward, celebrated their birthdays with a large party at the bowling alley. The girls were 6 years old. Liam was 10 years old on his birthday. Liam’s birthday is about 10 days later than his sisters. Everyone enjoyed the party and the celebration.
Trevor Cheatham celebrated his 24th birthday.
Tommy England celebrated his 80th birthday Sunday. They had a large birthday celebration.
Isaac Caraway’s birthday was Aug. 21.
Scott Caraway’s birthday was Aug. 31.
Happy Birthday to Leigha Adkins. She was sweet 16.
Harper Bennett Edwards was 5 years old.
Jennifer Gish celebrated her 41st birthday.
Others with birthdays include: Katelyn Badertscher Fielden, Jake Badertscher, Teresa Young, Barbara Thomas, Kevin Caught, Cheryl Tanner and Geneva Dant Bishop.
