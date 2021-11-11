Today is Veterans Day. Be sure to thank a veteran for their service. If possible, I hope that you attended a Veterans Day parade.
It seems that we are having an increase in mailbox thieves. Mail is being removed from mailboxes. There are been some problems with deliverymen leaving packages at the wrong houses or not delivering the packages to the house but leaving them behind something in the driveway. With the holidays fast approaching, the problems are going to increase.
The 24-hour virus is making its rounds in our area. A lot of families have been affected. Be sure to wash your hands, wear your mask and don’t touch your face.
Edwina Tanner Stiles, 90, died last Wednesday. She was a daughter of the late Thomas Estil and Edna Basset Tanner. She was married to the late Robert Louis Stiles. Edwina was a very loving and giving lady. She was a long-time volunteer at the Treasure House in Calhoun. Her husband of 60 years died in 2015; her son, Bryant Stiles died in 2012.
Deer hunting season has begun. There will be more deer in the roads — be careful!
Evan Ward dropped a brute. It was his first time to bow hunt. His deer was big with a nice rack.
John Burgard fell last week and broke his hip and tore his shoulder out. Prayers for a quick recovery.
Mika Dant and children went to the their first kids concert, Tobymac, in Evansville.
Congratulations to John and Brenda Sandefur on their 50th anniversary on Nov. 5.
Jacob and Samantha Floyd had an anniversary last week.
Kylie Ward and Aaron Hicks celebrated their 18th birthdays.
Alvin Sandefur, Janelle Reynolds, Ruth Revlette and Cora Wilson Liggett had birthdays last week.
Last week, Lynda Edwards was 70 years old and Kathryn Young was 80 years old. Special birthday wishes to both of these ladies.
Mathew Wahl had a birthday party on Saturday.
