At last it rained. Some got more and some got less, but it rained. Our yard in Beech Grove got 1 3/4 inches of rain. At the Mount in St. Joseph they got over 4 inches. We are thankful for the rain that we received. It has been a long dry spell. The crops have really needed water.
Curt and Pam Arnold enjoyed a visit with his sister Laura Arnold Elwood (Tuffy) and her husband, Bryan, and their daughter Kuranda in Asheville, N.C. They also toured Lake Lure, N.C., and Graveyard Falls.
Teresa Young enjoyed a visit from her cousin Chris Brown and his wife, Pam, of Pahrump, Nevada. In the afternoon they visited with Christopher Scott Brown and his wife of Daviess County.
Congratulations to Angie and Gary Murphy on their 24th anniversary.
Sydney Ward celebrated her 19th birthday.
Jaden Lee was 12 on her big day.
Judy Sandefur’s birthday is July 25.
Thomas Baird will be a day older on July 26.
Brother Jim Midkiff’s big day is July 29th.
Greg Cheatham’s special day is July 23.
Derek Blackmon and Rhiannon Blackmon have birthdays this week.
