The Beech Grove Christian Church will host its annual Wild Game Supper at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
Eli Holzhauser was 6 years old on Monday. On Sunday, he had a birthday party with a neat Minecraft cake.
Evan Stuart Ward’s birthday was Feb. 22. He had a birthday dinner with steak, yummy cookies and ice cream.
Other birthdays include Adam Cheatham, Jackson Reynolds, Janetta Massey, Gina Clover Orr, Natalee Dant, Mark Reynolds, Pam Stewart Tucker.
Congratulations to Jimmy and Sheryl Evans on their 52nd wedding anniversary.
