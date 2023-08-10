School for McLean County students will begin at the end of the month. What and exciting time it is for students. The new clothes, the smell of new books, pencils and the excitement of getting back with their school friends again.
The Beech Grove Christian Church Back to School Bash was a huge success. They had snow cones, cheese burgers, a bounce house and other specialties.
Little Noah Allen Welden was born at 11:22 p.m. Aug. 1. He was 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. He looks like his daddy. His parents are Makayla (Render) and Brandon Welden.
Congratulations to David and Kelsey Scott on the birth of their second son, Andrew Robert Scott. His big brother is Thomas.
Quinton and Laurine Sexton and daughters enjoyed a weeks vacation on Mexico Beach. They were excited to get home and see their new cousin, Andrew Robert Scott. They were smitten with him.
Richard Hopkins enjoyed politics and he enjoyed his regular visit to Fancy Farms near Mayfield. He always told me that I must go there to see the event and the happenings. Well, I finally made it. I went there with Hancock County AARP. It rained all morning that is until we parked and then the rain stopped and did not rain until we were ready to leave. There was a feast of home cooking for the meal. All fresh from the garden. There were pies and desserts galore.
There were lots of state police and police dogs. When the speeches began, there was much yelling and rudeness. There was not any southern kindness displayed in the later afternoon. It was very interesting I had been told what to expect; it was a lot like old time politics with all of the rudeness and yelling. I hope to be there for the next event. Hoppy was right everyone should go there at least once.
Jim Midkiff spent his 70th birthday on Geist Reservoir in Indianapolis. They enjoyed being on his nephew and niece’s pontoon.
Terry and Brenda Coleman celebrated their wedding anniversary.
Fred and Della Bartley have been married 27 years.
Congratulations to Joren Edwards Nave and Levi Nave on their second anniversary.
Sarah (Melton) and Bruce Galloway celebrated their 27th anniversary. They also celebrated Bruce’s birthday that day.
Patricia and Matt Hayden had an anniversary on Aug. 6.
Heath Eric and Molly B. celebrated their anniversary.
Nathan West married Tammy and Phil Murphy’s daughter at St. Alphonsus.
Barbara Gish celebrated her 80th birthday on Aug. 1. Happy Birthday Barbara.
Gracia Alvey celebrated her birthday on Aug. 12.
Becky Broadley Murphy’s special day was Aug. 7.
