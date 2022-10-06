Congratulations to the McLean County Cougars football team. They won their game with the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots. The score was 34-14. Great team work!
Congratulations to Elijah Baldwin. He was named ESPN Owensboro McLean County Cougar of the week.
Margaret Ann Dockmyer Kelly, 87, of Owensboro passed away Sept. 22, 2022, at her home. She was a daughter of the late Bernard Joseph and Mary Lillian Beavens Dockmyer. Mary was a loving mother and a great supporter of her children. She is survived by her children, Madonna Lynn Sturgeon, Angela Kim Rust, Anita Kay Knight, Carla Ann Kind and Grace Marie May. Margaret had 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and siblings, Mary Bernard Edwards, Juanita Faye May and Virginia Maye Hayden.
Laurine Scott Sexton had the best birthday party a girl could ask for. All the karaoke and memories a girl could ask for.
Patty Jefferies celebrated her birthday.
Mike Heflin celebrated his 71st birthday. Mike and his wife, Shelia, have been together 40 years. They have been blessed raising their children and grandchildren and traveling. Their most recent trip was to Niagara Falls.
Gates Tichenor is 77 years old. Happy Birthday, Gates!
A special Happy Birthday to Jamen Dant. His birthday was Tuesday. Jamen had successful heart surgery last week.
