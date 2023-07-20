Rains and winds continue. It is not our typical summer weather.
Last Friday afternoon, a tree was blown down across the road on Kentucky Highway 136 just east of KY-593. The power line was knocked down. Electrical power was off for about two hours.
Mitzi and Paul Murphy celebrated their 44th anniversary last week.
Larry and Betty Keown celebrate their anniversary today, July 20.
Little Magnolia Jean Scott enjoyed her second birthday. She had a large party with lots of fun things to do.
Sydney Ward was 20 on her big day.
Eddie Dant was 68 years old.
Todd Heflin, Amy Baird Larkin, Emmit Sandefur, Avery Grace Keown, Fisher Hicks and Becky Cheatham had birthdays last week.
Prayers are requested for Victor Wilson and for Jim Wilson.
On Sunday Sept. 24, Steve Bridgmon will be in concert at Beech Grove Christian Church at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.