The entire area has been holding its breath for rain — not a flood but a nice slow rain of several inches. The crops are really suffering.
Congratulations to Terry Coleman. He won the Box Class at Windy Hollow Drag Way last week.
Ava McCarty was nominated to play All-State Softball USSSA All State Games. Congratulations Ava!
Jessie and Doritha Ward and the boys spent last Wednesday at Mesker Park Zoo.
Happy 23rd to Brody Powell.
Ella Sexton spent her 6th birthday at Holiday World. The group rode the big water slides, well, they rode all the dry rides and the rides they were tall enough to ride. One of the biggest treats was eating lots and lots of sweets.
Others getting another year older were: Jesse Ward, Tina Underwood, Lisa Munoz, Sharon Payne, Lisa Baird, Emilee Ward, Nashau Durham, Christen Wahl, Farren Eubanks, Brenda Coleman, Sage Griffin.
Roger and Debbie Lloyd celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Chris and Yvette Revlett celebrated their 23rd anniversary.
Laurie and Neil Scott celebrated their 29th anniversary.
George and Angie Watkins have been married 26 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.