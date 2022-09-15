Congratulations to the McLean County Cougars football team on their 43-14 victory over the Muhlenberg County Mustangs.
The Baird-Goode family reunion will be Sept. 24 at the historic Baird Family Homeplace and current home of William “Bill” Baird.
Prayers are with Mildred Vaught. Her brother Royce Walker Nation has passed away. He was born Feb. 17, 1925, and died Sept. 5, 2022. He was married 45 years. The funeral was held at University Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Noah Cook celebrated his 17th birthday with his grandmother Linda Cheatham. Linda has received some good news with her treatments. Continued prayers for Linda and her progress.
Abbi Lee is 13 years old.
Jeffery Brown celebrated his birthday on Sept. 9.
Zac Floyd was 16 on his big day.
Kyle Tanner was 32 years old.
Others celebrating their birthdays included: Scott Dant, Keith Dietz, Sharon Sandefur, Shelia Stewart, Tiffany Dant Smith and Lindsey Riggs.
Jennifer (Woosley) and Charlie Wilson have been married 11 years. Congratulations!
Peck Wahl’s family celebrated his 88th birthday Sunday at the Beech Grove Christian Church. There were 72 in attendance, which included his 90-year-old brother, Wilbur Wahl and Wanda; sister-in-law Jan Bunch Miller and Darrell and their children and grandchildren and spouses; five children and spouses; 11 grandchildren and spouses; 14 great grandchildren; two great grandchildren; cousin Judy Wahl Thompson and Randy; and neighbors and adopted family Raymond and Donna Howell.
It was pretty amazing that out of a total of 42 grand- and great grandchildren, there were only four who were unable to attend due to work schedules.
One of his grandchildren said, “Today was wonderful! I always know I love my family, but sometimes life gets busy and we don’t take the time to do things like today and boy when when do it just makes me realize just how much I love each and every one of you and how much I miss y’all! We need more days like today!” And all agreed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.