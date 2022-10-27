There will be a Halloween party in Beech Grove on Halloween night from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
It is not the usual Beech Grove Fall Festival traditionally held at the fire department as a fundraiser for the Beech Grove Fall Volunteer Fire Department. The Fall Festival was cancelled the past two years due to the COVID pandemic and again this year due to scheduling conflicts and A lack of volunteers to help.
This Halloween party is a free event to be held in downtown Beech Grove on the lot where the restaurant once stood.
It will consist of a talent show, a parade, free chili, hot dogs and trick or treating. The talent show will begin at 4 p.m. There will be a “stage” (a trailer) on which will be a piano, some guitars, some percussion instruments and a Karaoke machine. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. There will be some bales of straw provided to sit on.
The parade will assemble at the lot at 5:15 p.m. and go down the sidewalk on Main Street toward Ward Implement, turn up Kentucky Highway 256 to Roland Street, go to LV Dant Street, go back to Main Street and end at the lot.
The parade is for both children and adults, and adults will need to accompany little children for safety. Those adults do not have to wear a costume.
Babies and small children could be pulled in a wagon or carried. There will not be prizes for best costumes.
Benita Phillips will be the grand marshal of the parade. She will lead the parade by riding in a side-by-side and has been declared “Queen of Beech Grove” in honor of all the many years of helping with the Fall Festival and all of the other many things she does for our community.
After the parade, the talent show will resume and will end promptly at 6:45 p.m., allowing the children to return home and have a usual bedtime on a school night.
Free chili and hot dogs will be served by the Beech Grove Christian Church on College Street. Trick or treating will be available on the empty lot in front of the Christian church on College Street. Please plan to come out to support this fun event!
Sunday night there was a fire on Roland Street. The house was totally destroyed. Many years ago it was the home of Terrell and Loraine Wiggins.
Beech Grove Church County Road Cleanup has had lots of good weather for its annual “cleanup.” Volunteers have cleaned 24 acres so far. The church has raised $2,400 for its youth group. They have until mid-November to clean as many roads as they can. We thank the Beech Grove Christian Church group for making Beech Grove a cleaner and healthier community.
Happy 31st birthday to Joe Hayden.
Charlotte Ward and Susan Ward Alexander celebrated their birthday at their parents (Ralph and Judy Ward). Others there were Tim and Linda Ward Dempsey and Mike and Crystal Ward.
