Beech Grove/Glenville Homemakers Clubs will meet Wednesday, Dec. 8. The meeting will be at The Farmer and the Frenchman. If you would like to join them, you must call 270-929-2262 before Tuesday to make a reservation.
Many families in our community went to the circus in Evansville over the weekend. They had a great experience at the Big Top! Ella Sexton said “Mom, this is magical.”
Mica and Chase Dant and family enjoyed the circus Sunday night.
John Burgard is recovering from a broken shoulder and hip. Now he has COVID. Remember John and his family in your prayers.
Kamden Level got his 14-point deer. Coby Dant and Wes Wells helped him load it.
Doug and Shelia Steward celebrated their 56th anniversary.
Ralph Ward celebrated his 83rd birthday on Friday.
Gabe Fielden was 1 year old on Tuesday. His birthday celebration was Sunday.
Others with birthdays were Jimmy Evans and Becky Collings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.