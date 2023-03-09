Hopefully everyone has water, electricity, and are safe. We have had several rough days. Last Monday the area had rain and high winds. Several people had all or part of their roofs torn off.
When Thursday, Friday and Saturday arrived we had begun to feel secure again. That is until about 5 inches of water came along with extremely high winds. We are thankful for the electrical workers, our water worker and volunteers and everyone living in a community where everyone care about the others.
Several people in our area were without electricity until Sunday. There was a lot of damage to the water lines. Special thanks to Michael Wahl and the workers that assisted him. There were breaks in the main water lines. The rains from earlier in the week had softened the ground. The high winds later in the week caused many telephone and electrical poles to fall over or to break.
Monday a chicken truck overturned on Kentucky Highway 56 near West Louisville, near the McLean County-Daviess County line. The road was closed for several hours.
Casey Wahl had surgery Tuesday morning. She had her tonsils and adenoids removed. Casey loved the special attention.
Katelyn (Badertscher) and Jordan Fielden’s daughters were born last week. Riley Ann weighed 6 lbs 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her sister Laney Marie was 5 pounds 12 ounces and was 18 1/4 inches long. They are both healthy and beautiful.
Little Lindy Renea Hayden arrived early. She weighed 1 pound 11.4 ounces; she was 11.81 inches long. Please pray for this beautiful baby that she will gain strength and continue to grow.
Brandon Algood’s son, Snyder Dane won the tournament for the biggest fish Saturday. Congratulations.
Happy Birthday to Mr. Prentice Vaught. It was his 99th birthday. He is an amazing Christian man. Congratulations young man.
Jerry Wayne Lee celebrated his birthday with a party. Everyone had a wonderful time.
Others with birthdays include- Samantha Taylor, Gene Sandefur, Levi Nave, Sandra Hollingsworth Hardebeck, Robin Kinman Strattron, Malorie Scott Eblehar, Sonny Burnett and Jacob Dant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.