Merry Christmas 2021!
It has been some kind of year. We are still in the process of recovering from the pandemic. Kentucky was hit by the strongest tornadoes in history. Kentuckians are strong — we are surviving. As our state and our country continue to stand strong, we must remember to pray and to help our fellow man.
Congratulations to the McLean County Middle School cheerleading team. It placed eighth in Kentucky at the State Middle Elementary School Leading Championships.
Congratulations to Jimmy VanCleve and two staff members that were presented plaques by Scott Vinup and the Lake Jericho Fire Department. Jimmy and two of the D3 staff members received a plaque with an inscription “The Guardian of the Fire Service Education and Progressive Award.” Congratulations to Jimmy, Ricky King and Ricky Cox for your hard work and dedication.
The Beech Grove Christian Church had a Christmas Party with Santa, Christmas carols, Christmas stories, “The Christmas Story” and a beautiful lighted tree.
BG’s Food Mart supplied pizza and drinks to everyone that helped in sorting donations at the Beech Grove Fire Department last Sunday. A big thanks to Andy and his crew.
Olivia Morgan Parham and Thomas Dean Baird were married on Dec. 11. They were married at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Brody Powell and Megan Henderson are engaged. Brody has great taste in women and rings.
Happy 30th birthday to Josh Hurt. He and Caitlin Griffin were married on
his birthday.
Annabelle Griffin celebrated her 3rd birthday.
David Ward, Cathy Ward’s husband, celebrated his birthday last week.
Tommy and Becky Sutton celebrated their 31st anniversary.
