The election is over.
Colder weather is on its way — even snow is expected. Brrrrr humbug!
McLean County Cougars football won Friday night’s game with the Caldwell County High School Tigers at the Tigers Stadium. Cougars for the win. Cougars 15 — Caldwell County 7. The Cougars advance to the second round of the playoffs.
David Breslin, 75, of Elba, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Charles David Breslin was born Sept. 18, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Charles Andrew and Wilma Jarnagin Breslin. David was a retired welder and machinist. He was a Navy Veteran of Vietnam and enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing and flying model airplanes. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister Paula Marie Felty. Survivors include a half-brother Jerry Bennett of Beech Grove, a cousin, Jonell Vetrees of Owensboro and several friends.
Shirley Jean Young Cheatham celebrated her 80th birthday. She was guest of honor at a birthday party hosted by Judy Ward.
Karen Edwards celebrated her 50th birthday with a large birthday celebration.
Matthew Wahl, 8-year-old son of Sara and Michael Wahl, had a large birthday party Saturday.
