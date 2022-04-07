Beulah General Baptist Church will host the Beech Grove Community Easter Sunrise Service on April 17. The service will begin at 7 a.m. All churches and people in the community area are invited to attend.
Kalyn Fiorelia Burns was in an accident Friday. She wrecked Ricky Tharp’s truck Friday afternoon. She overcorrected and hit a ditch and flipped the truck. It came to a stop in a field laying on the passenger side Kalyn was taken to the hospital where she spent the night.
A big thank you to all that helped with Ryder Powell’s accident. He has rods and pins in both of his leg bones.
Congratulations to Chuck and Becky Cheatham on their 25th wedding anniversary. They had a beautiful anniversary reception at the church.
Barbara and Eddie Dant celebrated 36 years of marriage.
Special birthday greeting to Mrs. Mildred Vaught. It was her 95th birthday.
Caleb Reynolds was 17 years old on his big day.
Pam Dant McCarty celebrated her 69th birthday.
Joe Lee was 11 years old.
Kelsey Jo Powell had a birthday celebration at Drakes.
It is time to put up your hummingbird feeders. The first weekend in April may be a little bit early but you might be greeted by the earliest of these beauties.
