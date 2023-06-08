Summer is here. Definitionally the hot days of summer have arrived. The crops are suffering from the hot dry conditions.
Churchill Downs is moving the remainder of the spring meet to Ellis Park in Henderson. That should make the driving in Henderson even more challenging.
Congratulations to Gabby McCarty on the birth of her beautiful baby daughter. Holland Gray Oneal was born May 24. “Mimi” Regan McCarty is very proud of little Holland Gray.
Vacation Bible School at Beech Grove Christian Church will be from 5:30-8 p.m. June 11. On June 14, the church will have Family Game Night with finger foods beginning at 6 p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church has a new pastor, Pastor Justin Hunter.
Last Monday night we experienced another one of those “where were you when it happened?” moments. Where were when the earthquake hit and did you feel it? A 3.0 quake hit around 9 p.m. Another quake was felt about 9:45 p.m. They were very light quakes. They were a reminder that we are in a quake zone. It was something to make us remember what to do in the event of a quake.
McLean County High School Class of 1979 is planning a class reunion the first weekend of August 2024. Hold that date and they will give you more information as it is available. Becky Knight Bozarth is finalizing the event.
Recent anniversaries include Chloe and Pablo Torres celebrated their 3rd anniversary.
Mike and Shelia Heflin celebrated their 41st anniversary.
Randy and Judy Thompson celebrated their 51st anniversary.
Mike and Vicky Vollman’s anniversary was June 2.
Steven and Karen Schindler Bolton have been married 50 years; Phillip and Kalynn Rose Jackson celebrated their 5th anniversary; Drew and Bree Ann McCarty celebrated their 14th anniversary on May 23.
Special birthday greetings to Bea Dame. Bea was 90 years old on May 31.
Alex Watkins celebrated his 38th birthday; Maddison Blakeley was 8 years old on his big day.
Others celebrating birthdays were Julie Hayden Phelps, Ron Coleman, Lance Green, Carol Robertson, Gene Wilkerson, Paul Clouse, Teri Wahl, Stacy Higgs Heflin, Bobby Pillow, Ashton Heltsley, Nathan Ward, Adrienne Wiggins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.