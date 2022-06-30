Happy 4th of July.
This will be a busy weekend as celebrations will be over several days. After two years of seclusion, celebrations will be abundant. Everyone needs to remember to be safe. If you have pets remember to protect them for the sounds of the loud noises. Also there are many Americans that can not tolerate the sounds of fireworks.
Jerry “JR” Robinson, August 9, 1964 — June 6, 2022 died peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. Jerry was born in Jackson Tennessee to Charles and Brenda Robinson. He grew up in Tennessee and Kentucky. In 2005 Jerry moved to Michigan to get a fresh start in his life. He had struggled with addiction most of his life. Jerry entered residential treatment at Chester A. Ray Center, a program of Reach Recovery. He completed this program and began volunteering for Reach for Recovery as a way to pay back. He was diagnosed with cancer in July of 2021. Jerry is survived by two sons, two grandchildren, sisters and a brother: Lonna Potts, Mary Alice Lee, and Greg Lee and very special friends Bradley and Sherry Taylor. While in school Jerry lived in the Comer are of Beech Grove.
The Reunion of the 50th Class of Calhoun was a huge success. Louis and Debbie Whitaker were the host and hostess of the event. The 52nd reunion 2024 is being planned. At this time the organizers will be Louie Whitaker, Kerry Dame, Pam Wahl Arnold. They welcome anyone to help in organizing and planning for the next reunion.
Congratulations to Megan Dukes and Trenton Redfern. They are engaged.
Angie and George Goodwin celebrated their 25th anniversary.
Shannon and Bill Lacefield celebrated their 66th anniversary.
Greg Dant celebrated his birthday Monday. He had a large surprise party at the firehouse in Beech Grove.
There was a super birthday party over the weekend for Chrystal Conrad and Brandon Lee.
Doretha Ward celebrated her 40th birthday with a big party.
Others getting a year older included Jessie Ward, Tony Gipson, Farren Eubanks, Sage Griffin.
