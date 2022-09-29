Fall is definitely in the air.
Bow hunters are out hunting.
Farmers are in the fields and on the roads.
Everyone is reminded to be care when they travel.
Last Friday McLean County Football team played Butler County away. The final score was McLean County 12 — Butler County 27.
Alma Perez was voted “Player of the Game” by her coaches and teammates for the game McLean County vs Edmonson County. Alma is a team player.
Thoughts and prayers are with Jamen Dant. He had open-heart surgery last Friday morning in Louisville. He hopes to be home this week.
Ryan Hendrix Cheatham was born Sept. 22, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Jessica and Adam Cheatham. Ryan has four brothers.
The Baird-Goode Family reunion was last Saturday. There was great food, great time, and great people. This time there were trivia questions and a hay ride to the cemeteries.
Captain William Rowan Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30 at Farley’s in Calhoun. Visitors are invited.
Aaron Michael and Gena Andrija Wilson celebrated their 10th anniversary with an anniversary trip and a hurricane. They went to the Dominican Republic. There were two and a half days and there were three hurricane days. They enjoyed the beautiful scenery and plants.
Ray and Donna Dant Owens celebrated their 7th anniversary and their 16th year total.
Genia and Tink Cotton celebrated their 19th anniversary. Congratulations!
Alma Perez is 15 years old. Happy Birthday.
Samuel Odean Underwood was 33 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.