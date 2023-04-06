Beech Grove Community Service will be hosted by the Beech Grove Methodist Church at 7 a.m. There will be an Easter breakfast 8:15-9:15 a.m. Everyone is invited to the sunrise service and the breakfast.
Congratulations to Makayla Gish Sharp. Makayla passed the February 2023 bar exam.
She will be admitted to practice law in Kentucky. Makayla is the daughter of Debbie Jennings Gish and the wife of Daniel Sharp.
Case Gabbard shot his first turkey during Youth Weekend 2023. Congratulations!
Daviess County Public Schools announced Wednesday that Brandy Jennings Bishop will be the principal of Country Heights Elementary School beginning July 1. Bishop is the assistant principal at Burns Elementary School. She has been with Burns for 19 years. Brandy is the daughter of Vernon Jennings of Beech Grove.
Beech Grove Christian Church will have a pulled-pork fundraiser for camp on Saturday, April 22. There will be Earth Day activities 9-11 a.m.; selling of food be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kayla and Jeffery Brown celebrated their six years of loving.
Heather and J.T. Stratton celebrated their 13th anniversary.
Eric and Dianne Coffman and daughters had a blast at the St. Louis Cardinals game. They sure had some hot bats and home runs. The girls got to run the bases after the game.
Bryce Popowski Tanner was 9 years old on Sunday. He amazes his mom with how much he has grown this year.
Luke Greenlee celebrated his 27th birthday.
Nona Jane Cobb celebrated her second birthday.
George Goodwin had a second birthday celebration in Florida with his Florida family. The amazing chef Ruston C. Johnson whipped up another amazing dinner.
