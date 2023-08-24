The McLean County Cougars won their first football game of the year. The score was McLean County 48 — Ohio County 14. A wonderful start for the 2023-2024 year.
The McLean County Class of 1978 held their 45th high school reunion.
Sebree Dairy Barn in Sebree won the best ice cream contest. They do have great ice cream and a great variety of ice creams. Their Banana Splits are excellent!
On Gracia Alvey’s birthday, she ate at The Cottage in Sorgho. Then Gracia, Lenny Scott and Harriette Ellis toured the Kentucky Botanical Gardens in Owensboro.
Olivia Miller and Payton Ford are getting married Aug. 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Olivia is the daughter of Tracy and Paul Miller of Reed. She is the granddaughter of the late Janette Hayden Warren.
Donald and Cindy Durbin’s anniversary was Aug. 10.
Recent birthdays include Krasten Jewell Griffin, Judy L. Stratton, Bill Powers, Pat Powers. Taylor Wiles, Jane Wink Hayden, Fred Bartley.
