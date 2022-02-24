Some of the days are getting warmer and those warmer days are appreciated. We are still being warned about rising water. As usual, unpredictable Kentucky weather.
Feb. 16 marked the first day of fire season. No burning 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. No burning next to woods.
Brodie Dant competed in state archery last weekend.
Aaron and Claire Warren Woosley’s son, Everett William Woosley, was born Feb. 16.
Nick Evans died on Tuesday, Feb. 16. He died at his home. Nick was the son of O.T. and June Edds Evans. He was the owner and operator of Evans Enterprises in Beech Grove. Nick was a life-long volunteer fireman and EMT for the people of McLean County. He is survived by one son, Nathaniel Evans of Beech Grove and a sister Karri Lynn Hall (Michael) of Owensboro. Nick loved the Beech Grove community, its people and McLean County. He was so very interested in the people. There was just not enough time for Nick to get together with everyone and discuss the books and the history that he wanted to work on.
Thoughts are with Catherine Maxwell — her mother Jewell Boyken passed away Feb. 14. Catherine is married to Bruce Maxwell.
Sheryl and Jimmy Evans celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.
Marie and Scott Caraway celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Feb. 7. Congratulations!
Megan Dukes celebrated her 23rd birthday on Feb. 18.
Brandon Render was 22 on his birthday.
Trenton Ayer was 27 years old, also known as “The King of Sweet Corn.”
Eli Hotzhauser was 5 years old on Sunday. Eli received lots of gifts, toys and a beautiful birthday cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.