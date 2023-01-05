Congratulations to Vicki Austin on her retirement. Vicki worked in the McLean County Clerks office. She had worked there for 20 years. There was a celebration in her honor on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Wonderful news for Kathy Broadley Simpson — she is at home after 10 days in OHRH and 40 days at Vanderbilt. She was finally able to sleep in her own bed.
Special birthday greetings to “Suggie” Elizabeth Fulkerson. On Dec. 30, she celebrated her 90th birthday. Congratulations Suggie.
Birthday greetings to Margaret Scott, Sheryl Evans, Jennifer Ferguson, Cindy Riley, Debi Dant, Becky Coffman Hagan, Anne Wood Conrad, Craig Nall, David Troutman, Paula Ayer.
