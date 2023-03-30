Friday night’s storms and rains caused some damage.
On Kentucky Highway 56 — between Elba and the little bridge — had water over it and both lanes were covered with at least six inches of water. A tree fell down and blocked Bethel Church Road at Jo Ann Hayden’s. Beulah Church Road was blocked for some time. Some in our area got a little over 4 inches of rain.
The county is saddened to learn of the death of W. E. “Bill” Quisenberry, 75. Bill passed away at Vanderbilt University on March 19. He was the son of the late William Edward and Louise Williams Quisenberry. Bill married Jewelan Feagin in 1968. He and his late father owned and operated Quisenberry and Quisenberry Law Office. He will be missed.
Doug Stewart appreciated his Sunshine box from the Beech Grove Christian Church.
Bailey Hagan celebrated his 13th birthday.
Caleb Reynolds was 18 years on his big day.
Little Charlotte Griffin was 2 years old on her birthday.
Happy 12th birthday to a Jesus-loving, goat-loving, tractor-loving, baby-hugging boy who lives to aggravate his sisters and protect to them. The family loves Bub so much and is so proud of the hard worker he has turned into. Happy birthday Joe Lee!
Jaclyn Taylor celebrated her 36th birthday.
Others on the birthday list include: Summer Raye Dant, Becky Sutton, Keith Dame, Wayne Scott, Betty Abrams and Susan Muster.
