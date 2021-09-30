Addison Horn was crowned Miss McLean County Homecoming Queen at Friday night’s Homecoming Game 2021.
Congratulations to Maddie Conrad. Maddie was promoted to specialist. She is hoping to make sergeant in six months.
Robbie Anthony Keown, 34, of Calhoun went to be with the Lord on Sept. 20, 2021. Robbie was the son of Alisha Keown Williams. He was married to Carley Marie Hollander. Their children are Briar, Avery and Tripp. Robbie had a drive in him and a fight in him that everyone admired. He was known for his love of the woods, infectious smile, work ethic and his kind loving heart for his family. Robbie is survived by his wife, three children, his grandparents Larry and Betty Keown of Beech Grove, and Joyce Williams of Owensboro.
Mary F. Jewell, 86, of Semiway died Sunday at her home. Survivors include her sons Louis Phillip Dant, Paul Dant and Philip Dant; daughter Mary Lou Underwood, step-daughters Wanda Arnold and Pat Taylor. Burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Elba.
Congratulations to John and Dorothy Maxwell on their 72nd wedding anniversary Oct. 1. Happy anniversary!
Congratulations to Wayne and Joy Giskee Blincoe on their 20th wedding anniversary.
Aaron Michael and Gena Wilson celebrated their 9th anniversary. They have one son.
Gina and Marvin (Tink) Cotton have been married 18 years. Happy anniversary.
Johnny Maxwell is celebrating his 90th birthday today. Happy birthday, Johnny!
Morgan Scott is celebrating her 25th birthday.
Jackie Simpson is 18 years old.
Mattie Grace Muster was 6 years on her birthday. She had lots of flamingos on that day. Mattie Grace loves flamingos.
A special Happy birthday to Jamen Dant.
