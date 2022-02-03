Harsh winter weather is upon us once again.
Earlier this week the predictions have been all over the wall. Today is Thursday and now you know what is happening. Praying that whatever it is it will soon be gone and everyone is surviving.
Steve West is retired! He has worked at Country Mark for 25 years. He spent 40 years driving an oil truck. Congratulations Steve on your well deserved retirement.
The community is saddened by the death of Billy Murphy. Friends and family had a driveway lined with 80 tractors, 24,000 pounds of horse power as a tribute to William “Billy” Murphy before the visitation at the Murphy Farms on Thursday.
Congratulations to Ann (Ayer) and David Stenberg on their 32 anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 27. Ann has been working 12 years at Microsoft.
Greg and Angel Crowe Badertscher celebrated their 33rd anniversary. They have two beautiful daughters, four amazing grandchildren and several adopted grandchildren and love all of them.
Bridgette Gail Holtzman welcomed her third granddaughter Vayda Ray on Jan. 29. She is beautiful.
Mark Hayden hosted a barbecue dinner party for his mother, JoAnn Hayden on Jan. 29. She was 84 years old. Matt cooked and had the party at the Lee Arena — that is what everybody calls the shop since it was the old Judge Wilber T. Lee farm.
Josh and Luke Badertscher celebrated their 21st birthday on Monday, Jan. 31.
Kristy Arnold Baldwin, her granddaughter Molly Roberts is 10 years old and granddaughter Tate is 8 years old all celebrated their birthdays recently.
Davin Tanner was 34 years old.
Tate Huston was 8 years old.
Others getting a year older include: Willie Tharp, Mary Beth Jennings Dant, Libby Moore Pillow, Cathy Jewell Stinnett and Glen Tanner.
Many families in our community have COVID. Remember that some cases are light and some cases are deadly. Don’t take a chance on which kind you will have. Remember to stay out of crowds, groups of people and practice being safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.