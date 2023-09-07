What a beautiful warm day we had on Labor Day. We are so fortunate to live in America.
Ricky Tharp and Kalyn Fiorella Burns and children vacationed last week at Disney World. They have collected lots of hugs and autographs. J T took his first trip to the beach. J T got his first hair cut at Harmony Barber Shop at Magic Kingdom.
Friday night the McLean County Cougars made their first road trip of the 2023 season. They went to Grayson County. Grayson County won, 27-8.
Michael Allen Hallum, 55, of Beech Grove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, as a result of an auto accident in Hopkins County. Michael was born in Hopkins County. He was a welder and a boilermaker. He is survived by his wife, Lucretia Hallum, and two children, Lucretia, age 5, and Gabriel, age 2.
Pepe Munoz celebrated his 44th birthday Saturday. He had a great time celebrating his birthday — lots of good food and fun. They decided to keep Pepe around for another year to celebrate his 45th birthday. Happy birthday, Pepe.
The Badertscher family celebrated family birthdays. Jake Badertscher, Katelyn Badertscher Fielden and Christopher all had birthdays Aug. 29. Jake turned 82, Katelyn was 31, and Christopher was 1 year old.
Others celebrating birthdays included Scott Caraway, Tommy England and Laurie Scott.
Happy anniversary to Carol and Louis Robertson. Congratulations on their 46th anniversary.
