The Beech Grove Christian Church will have its “Back To School Bash” on Sunday, Aug. 6. The time is 3-6 p.m.
The community’s sympathy is extended to Carolyn Sue Vandiver. Her sister, Brenda Gail Evans Love, died Saturday, July 15. Her husband, Fred W. Love, passed away May 9, 2018.
Shirley Dale Howell, from the Beech Grove community, has died. He was known as Shirley or “Rooster.” Shirley was the son of John and Mable Humphrey Howell. He had a passion for building and racing. Over the years, he raced sprint cars. His wife of 33 years, Pauline Howell, survives him. His son, Brian Howell, lives in Warsaw, Indiana. His sister, Pat Mosley (Jim), lives in Florida.
Matt Hayden won the 12000 Farm Stock 8 mph tractor class at the Daviess County Fair.
Ms. Wren Paige Taylor Warren was born to Tanner and Katie Warren. She is a beautiful baby.
John and Carla Skarupa had an anniversary lunch at Texas Roadhouse.
Gary and Angie O’Bryan celebrated their 25th anniversary. Congratulations!
Jimmy and Claudia Abrams have been married 15 years.
Mr. James Jones celebrated his 88th birthday. Happy Birthday, Mr. Jones.
Grace Dant was 13 on her special day.
Knox McCarty is 5 years old. He loves to drive his 4-wheeler.
Jim Midkiff celebrated the big 70. Congratulations.
Noah Cook was 18 years old on his special day.
Dereck Coffman was 19 years old.
