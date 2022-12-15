Christmas is almost here.
The Beech Grove Christian Church had its Christmas Program on Sunday evening. It was a delightful presentation and was well attended.
Linda Harralson Cheatham, 69, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Linda had been sick for some time. Linda was the daughter of the late Doug Harralson and Wilma Sunn. She was married to Steve Cheatham. Linda retired from BB&T Bank and was a member of Beulah General Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Steve Cheatham, two daughters Stephanie Cook, and Erica Houston, four grandchildren, her mother, Earlene Rutan of Lake Jackson, Texas and two brothers.
Margaret Dant had knee surgery recently. She is doing well.
Owensboro Grain — a five generation family owned company has been acquired by the agricultural giant Cargill.
Brian and Morgan Longtine Neyhart hosted their family Holiday Meal. Morgan and her dad prepared turkey. Wonderful time of sharing memories and blessings.
Judy Ward, Linda Ward Dempsey, Susie Ward Alexander, and Kaye Winfield attended the Owensboro Symphony. It was a part of Judy Ward’s birthday celebration.
Kathy Hayden Blandford celebrated her 60th birthday.
Levi McCarty was 16 on his big day.
Happy Birthday to Wyatt Cole Brown. He is the son of Jeffery and Kayla Brown.
Others with birthdays include: Ella Bea West, Carl Ray Jewell, Cheryl Coffman Lorenze.
Happy anniversary to Regina and Mike Baldwin. It was their 47th.
