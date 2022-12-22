It is Christmastime!
I hope that everyone is ready for the big day. It seems that it came too quickly this year. Have a wonderful holiday with your family.
Congratulations to the “Trash for Cash Program” at the Beech Grove Christian Church. They collected trash on 60 miles last year. The youth of the church collected $6,026. These funds will be used by the youth for activities in the community outreach .
Thank you for al that participated.
It is definitely chili weather. It seems that all of Beech Grove mothers make chili during the first cold days of winter.
Does your family put macaroni in your chili? I thought that everyone did, but when you get out of the Beech Grove area they think you are crazy for putting in macaroni.
Birthday greetings to Ellen Reynolds and to Kerri Moore. Kerry was 14 years old on Dec. 19.
Happy birthday to Debbie Lloyd. A very sweet lady.
Happy anniversary to Eric and Dianna Coffman. They have five beautiful daughters.
