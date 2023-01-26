Caleb James Reynolds was named to ODCH Deans List Fall 2022.
Congratulations to Sage and Kristen Jewell Griffin on the birth of their third daughter. Vivian Reese Griffin was born Jan. 19, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her sisters Annabelle and Charlotte are very proud of their little sister.
McLean County Cougar Basketball — congratulations to Evan Ward. He tied single games blocked shot record during the Oldham County game. Evan blocked five shots. He shares the record with former Cougars Etham Pendleton 1999-2000 and Logan Patterson 2019-2020. Way to go Evan.
Congratulations to the Sandeful Pulling Team at their success pull in Shipshewana. Tyler made an awesome pull.
Prayers for the family and loved ones of Noble Midkiff, 103 years old. Mr. Midkiff served in World War II. He was a blessing to all that had to privilege to meet him.
Our thoughts are with the family of Reva Sunn, 80. She and David Sunn have two daughters and one son.
Valerie Beth Jones, 57, passed away Jan. 9, 2023, in Morgantown, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Ellen Jones of Beech Grove. Valerie graduated from McLean County High School and attended Beech Grove United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Joe Wright Jones.
Happy birthday to Charli Coffman. She is number two of the five Coffman girls. She loves softball, basketball and playing in the dirt or whatever she wants to do on the farm.
Keelin Michael was a big 9 years old. He enjoys playing basketball. Keelin really enjoyed his birthday cake and ice cream. He is the son of Elisa Hermasilla.
Others with birthdays were: Tammy Holder, Debbie Powell, Sharon Hulsey Sapp, Janet Sandefur, Larry Keown.
