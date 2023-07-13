The McLean County Fair has concluded. The weather worked with the fair, except for the last night. The very end of the tractor pull was flooded. Fortunately, most of the tractors had already pulled.
There was a good number of cars at the cruise-in Saturday night. A large number of the crowd left when the first clouds came up — the clouds left, but so had many of the cars.
This year there was a good number of exhibits in the women’s and men’s divisions. The 4-H exhibits were plentiful. Unfortunately, this year the 4-H Camp was the same week as the county fair, and this hindered some of the 4-H exhibits.
The livestock exhibits were well attended. This year there were several activities for the younger set.
A real highlight of the fair was the helicopter rides. They were a real hit with people of all ages.
I did miss having a parade. Over the years the crowds at the parades dwindled, but we are seeing a new age of parents that are more active in the community.
It was always a thrill to see the youngsters dressed in their finery riding in a convertible and waving to the crowds. It was always a treat to see the winners of the beauty contest waving to the crowd. This would be an event that they would never forget. Hopefully the parade will return.
Bethel Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School at 10 a.m. July 22. It will be for ages 4-12 years old.
Prayers are with Lisa Spurrier. Her mother passed away last week.
Congratulations to Matt and Megan Woosley on their 22nd anniversary. On their wedding day, the temperature was 100 degrees. Matt was so nervous he forgot his name during the vows. They have been very blessed, and Matt has been an amazing husband and father.
Nona and Cammie Cobb celebrated their anniversary on July 10.
Darrel and Eva Maxwell’s anniversary is July 25.
Nathan and Mandy Ward’s anniversary was July 11.
Mitzi and Paul Murphy have been married 44 years.
Evelynn Scott celebrated her birthday on June 18. It was the same day Neil and Laurie Scott celebrated their anniversary, and this year it was on Father’s Day. That really made it a very special day. They had a combined party and a special cake that was decorated to symbolize all three events.
It made for a very special day!
Other recent birthdays included Kelia West, Nesie Powell, Tommy Young, Ben Sandefur, Carley Keown, Sydney Ward, Judy Stratton, Audree Wahl (11 years old), Michael Woosley (16 years old), Don Bease, Kelia West and Larry Kirkland.
