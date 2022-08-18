Back to School Community Day was Sunday, Aug. 14. The event was hosted by the Beech Grove Christian Church. It was a fun afternoon for everyone. There were school supplies given away, hamburgers, hot dogs, snow cones and other treats.
The “Western Kentucky Catholic” reported that the ‘Cajun Chefs’ cooked for tornado-stricken Kentuckians in response to Strangers Kindness post hurricane.
Sarah Hayden-Thomas, with two of her fellow Cajun Chefs, cooked some gumbo on April 6, 2022, during their trip to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. They fed people involved with the tornado recovery.
Hayden-Thomas said, “The media come in — then everyone pulls out.” She brought the dubbed “Cajun Chefs” from Louisiana to assist western Kentucky in relief efforts . Hayden-Thomas grew up in western Kentucky. She now resides in St. Amant, LA. Her region was devastated by Hurricane Ida in 2021.
Curt and Pam Wahl Arnold celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11. They hope to take another trip to Alaska. They went to Alaska on a 10-day trip in 2013. They had seven sea days and three land days on that senior trip. Pam’s father, Peck Wahl and Oretha went on the trip with them. They had a memorable trip and want to return on a self-guided trip. Curt and Pam are really looking forward to their next 50 years.
Brad and Sherry Taylor celebrated their 38th anniversary.
Alex and Whitney Watkins celebrated their first anniversary last weekend.
Steve and Kelia Ellis West celebrated their 42nd anniversary.
Jamie Murphy was 45 years old on his big day.
Scarlett Blakeley celebrated her 5th birthday. For her birthday she wanted to get her fingernails done and take food back to her grandma’s to eat. Scarlett got exactly what she wanted.
