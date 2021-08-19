Tommy and Beth Conrad are selling out and moving to Florida. They will have an auction on Sept. 11 — everything goes. There will be lots of everything. Be sure to put this on your calendar. This also includes the large house that Tommy has been working on for several years.
It is good to see people using the Beech Grove Ballpark more often.
Several in the community have COVID. Please be very careful. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Remember that young children are catching the virus.
Congratulations to Cathy Jewell Stinnett on her retirement. After 43 years in health care, Cathy has decided to retire. Her coworkers gave her a nice retirement dinner and gifts.
Congratulations to Alex Watkins and Whitley House — they were married Aug. 14.
Kimberly and Joe Jackson have been married four years.
Della and Fred Bartley celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
Sage and Kristen Griffin have been married four years.
David and Kelsey Scott have been married one year.
Tommy and Beth Conrad celebrated their 22nd anniversary.
Jason and Tina Shown have been married 20 years.
Brad and Sherry Taylor celebrated their 37th year of wedding bliss.
Curt and Pam Arnold have been married 49 years.
Jade Perez was 18 years old on his special day.
Paul Murphy was 39 years old.
Ellee Coffman was 2 years old on her birthday.
Noah Crabtree celebrated his 11th birthday.
Isaac Caraway was 22 on his birthday.
Chaney Elizabeth Tanner was 9 years old on her special day.
Other recent birthdays include: Gracia Alvey, Barbara Gish, Ricky Tharp, Tom Carr, Robin Underwood, Sarah Woods, Leigh Ann VanCleve and Beck Murphy.
