Congratulations to the McLean County Cougars — 9th and 10th placed 1st; 11 and 12th placed 2nd in weightlifting.
Beulah General Baptist Church hosted its Men’s Prayer Breakfast. There was lots of good fellowship and food.
Kaleb Level is heading off to University of Kentucky this fall. Kaleb is the son of Mandy Morris Ward.
Kelly and Lisa Baird are happy to announce that they will be grandparents in August John Morgan and Jenna Baird are expecting a baby. Congratulations!
Tina (Cheatham) and Barry Sandefur are celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary. They have lots of cherished memories and are looking for many more.
Barbara and Phillip Thomas celebrated their anniversary.
Mr. Prentice Vaught is 98 years old! Only two more years and he will reach his goal of 100. Happy Birthday Prentice!
Caleb Dant celebrated his 13th birthday.
Paisley Dant was 6 years old on Sunday.
Jerry Wayne Lee celebrated his birthday with a cake and family.
