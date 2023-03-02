March winds came in a few days early this year. Mondays winds caused damage in several areas in our region.
Doris Evans, 72, of Calhoun died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. She was born in McLean County to the late Forest and Geneva Riley Burden. She married Gary Lee July 6, 1991. Doris had worked at General Electric in Owensboro and later at B. G.s Food Mart in Beech Grove.
Janette Hayden Warren, 85, passed away Feb. 21, 2023. She was born May 2, 1937, in Beech Grove to the late Joseph Henry Hayden and Verna Marie Ball Hayden. She attended Beech Grove Elementary School and Mount Saint Joseph Academy High School. On Oct. 6, 1956, Janette married Robert M. “Bob” Warren. They had nine children. Janette was a member of the McLean County Homemakers since the late 1950s. Janette was active in the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Hayden and her sister, Margilee Hayden Alvey. Jeanette is survived by her husband, Bob, and her children, 22 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Martha Voges of Middlesboro, Susan Towery of Owensboro, Lynne Scott of Beech Grove.
Eddie Wayne Floyd, 80, of Owensboro, formerly of Calhoun went home to the Lord, Wednesday, Feb. 22, at his home in Owensboro. He was born
Feb. 5 in Calhoun to the late Earl Hudinall and Lillian Sellers Floyd. He married the former Gladys Gene Baker April 15, 1961. He later married the former Cheryle Robertson June, 19, 2017. Eddie retired as a tow boat captain from the Crounse Corporation. In addition to his parents and his first wife Gladys, Eddie was preceded in death by his three sons, Chad Floyd, Joshua Floyd and Jeff Floyd. He is survived by his wife, Cheryle Floyd, two sons Jarrod Floyd and Jason Floyd.
Congratulations to Evan Ward. He will be on the All District Tournament Team.
Will Taylor will be on the All District Tournament Academic Team.
Chuck Cheatham was the winner of the 4500 5mp Charity Tractor Pull at Oak Grove Kentucky. His tractor “Cheetin Hen” was the winner 2023 Farmall.
Terry and Tim Wahl celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
Barbara and Phillip Thomas celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.
Logan Coffman celebrated his 25th birthday.
Justice Ward was 6 years old. He had his favorite meal — a Moonlite lunch. The meal included bacon, eggs, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and a roll — all topped off with ice cream.
Caleb Dant was 14 on his big day. He had friends and family that came to help him celebrate.
Paisley Mae Dant was 7 years old on Monday.
