It seems thieves are on the scene and are on the prowl.
There have been several things stolen on Roland Street in Beech Grove. Friday night a car was stolen on the road that goes by Mount Zion Cemetery.
The people were at home at the time but were inside their house. Later they found that the missing as were several tools. The car was a Nissan Pathfinder. If you noticed anything or have seen the car please notify the police.
Congratulations to Bruce and Catherine Maxwell on their 10th wedding anniversary.
Matthew Roy Hayden celebrated his 6th birthday.
Mitzi Cheatham Murphy was born 63 years ago when we had 18 inches of snow on the ground.
Others with birthdays are Linda Ward Dempsey, Shelby Richard, Cindy Riley, Lance Griffin, David Scott, Betty Abrams, Jayson Jones, Jeep Ward, Barry Sharpe, Jordan Ward.
Bernadine Edwards had a birthday dinner. All six of her children were present.
Our sympathy and love is extended to the family of Lindy Renea Hayden. She was the daughter of Justus and Donna Hayden. She went to be with Jesus on March 10 at Deaconess Women’s Hospital in Newburgh. She was born March 3, 2023, in Newburgh.
Dalton Rorer, 84, passed away. He was born in Daviess County to Virgil and Patsy May Pitt Rorer. Dalton was a retired farmer and member of Bethel Baptist Church. He is survived by two sisters: Lana Owens Burnett and Linda Wolf, both from Beech Grove.
