Beulah General Baptist Church had a beautiful Easter Service with many youth participating.
Sarah Blakeley and Jason Hicks and family had an amazing day. Their family from Wisconsin visited and brought cheeses from Wisconsin with them.
Cheryl Floyd, 78, of Owensboro, formerly of Calhoun, died at her home surrounded by her family. She was a daughter of the late Adley Booker Robertson and Wanda Lee Jewell Robertson. Cheryle was married to the her love of her life, James Hudinall Floyd until he died in 2011. She married Eddie Floyd in June 2017 and found happiness again until he passed away in February 2023. She had a great love for people and a very caring and helping heart.
Gemma Ward was in Louisville last week to get a scan done. Gemma is such a brave little girl. Her test were at Norton’s Children’s Hospital.
Congratulations to Ralph and Judy Ward on their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Garrett and Emily West will celebrate their anniversary on April 22.
Melinda Burgards’ son, Bubba was 27 years old last Tuesday.
Jessica DeAnna Eubanks was 32 years old on her big day.
Others celebrating their special days included Judy Thompson, Sam Jones, Lance Griffin, Chelsie Freels, Kenadi Level, Elder Sandefur, Curtis Powell and Jessica Miller.
