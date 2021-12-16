Thoughts and prayers are with the people, animals, workers and communities that were damaged by the tornados.
District Court Judge died in the storms that savaged Western Kentucky. Brian Crick, District Judge for McLean County and Muhlenberg County died Saturday in the tornadoes that devastated Western Kentucky.
Little Thomas Scott weighted 4 lbs. 9 oz at birth. He will be in NICU for a short while. His parents are Kelsey and David Scott.
Little Gemma Ward in the hospital in Louisville. She had bilateral pneumonia.
Harvey Galloway, 88, son of Hardin and Flora Ford Galloway died last week. He was raised in the Elba community. He retired from General Electric and was a mechanic on the side for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 48 years, Anna L. (Day) Galloway and siblings, Elbert and Winfred, Nellie Bottom, Nora Crabtree and Edyth Basham.
Greg and Annette Dant celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary.
Gordon and Mischelle Mauzy Doss celebrated their second anniversary.
Jack and Bridgette Gail Edwards Holterman were married in 2014. Happy seventh anniversary.
Landon Goodwin celebrated his 17th birthday.
Wyatt Cole Brown was five years old.
Jax Ward celebrated his 11th birthday.
Tink Cotton was 60 years old on his birthday. We wish him a very happy birthday.
Others with birthdays include: Patricia Dunn Hayden, Tiffany Dant Allison, Carl Ray Jewell, Grace McDole, Ryder Powell, Aaron Michael Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.