Muhlenberg County Mustangs traveled to Calhoun to battle the McLean County Cougars last Friday night. Friday night’s game for the Cougars was a “white out” for the Cougar fans. Everyone showed up in their whites. The game was won by the McLean County Cougars with a score of 48-0. It was a terrific game. Congratulation, Cougars!
Congratulations to Bridget DeAnn Eubanks. Bridget was recognized as McLean County School Teacher of the Year for Demonstration Leadership and Excellence in Teaching. Aug. 28, 2023.
Celebrating anniversaries were Jason and Debbie Powell; Earlene and Jerry Abney celebrated their 64th anniversary; Curtis and Amanda Dame have been married nine years.
Kenzie and Casey Wahl celebrated their 5th birthday. It was their best birthday ever.
Jennifer Gish celebrated her 42nd birthday.
Sam Hayden’s birthday as Aug. 29th.
Chaney Tanner, Connor Ward and Laurie Scott had birthdays last week.
