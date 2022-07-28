Beulah General Baptist Church will host its Fall Revival July 31 — Aug. 3. Services will begin at 6 p.m. Brother Gary Embry is the evangelist. He is the pastor at Duvall’s Chapel in Greenville. Visitors are invited to attend.
The beloved monarch butterflies are officially on the endangered species list. They are fast dwindling in numbers.
Congratulations to Matt Hayden. He was the winner in the Battle of the Bluegrass Pull in the 8 mph pull in the 12,500 farm-stock class division at the Daviess County Fair. He pulled a distance of 336.1 feet.
William Bert “Billy Bert” Howell died Saturday at the age of 82. He was at the Redbanks Colonel Terrace in Sebree. He was born Feb. 6, 1940, in McLean County to the late Bert and Naomi Howell. He is survived by his wife Peggy Howell; a son William A. “Tony” Howell (Kristie); daughter, Shelley Morton (Chris Gilliam), sister Ruth Ann Howell; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren. Pall bearers will be his grandchildren.
Samuel “Sam” D. Edwards, 68, of Owensboro was one of eight boys born to the late Elmyron and Lula Clementine Edwards. Sam grew up in McLean County and graduated in the Calhoun class of 1977, he then graduated from Western Kentucky University with a BA.
Thomas (Tom) Edward Masters of Sebree passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He was born in Providence to Lillian Thompson Masters and Willard Stratton Masters. He was an Army and Navy veteran. Tom owned the Sebree Barber Shop. He also owned the Odds and Ends Shop. Funeral services were Monday July 15.
Jean Middleton, 86, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, July 22, 2022. Jean Sunn was born in McLean County to the late Charles Raymond and Cenia Lucille Thomes Sunn. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Tommy Sunn and Doug Sunn, and a sister Joyce Harris.
Survivors include three sons, Terry Middleton, three daughters Marcia Winters, Dalida Calhoun, Shirley McCrady, and a sister Earlene Rutan of Lake Jackson, TX. There will be no public visitation. The Jean Middleton family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Jean Middleton Memorial Fund c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160 Calhoun, Kentucky.
Magnolia Jean Scott enjoyed her first birthday party. She had lots of toys, friends and relatives and a big ol’ time.
Knox McCarty was 4 on his big day. He enjoyed his vacuum/shop — he is a vacuum loving young man.
Avery Keown and Fisher Hicks are both going to middle school this year and are having birthdays.
Noah Cook was 17 on his birthday.
Others celebrating birthdays include Clay Kuegal, Jim Jones, Matt Woosley, Derick Coffman, Judy Sandefur, Mike Powell, Greg Cheatham.
Judy Boone Stratton was honored with a surprise birthday party after church on Sunday.
