Beech Grove’s community Halloween will start at 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Citizens are reminded to be very careful as youngsters will be traveling along the streets as they collect Halloween trick and treats.
Calhoun Harvest Day 2021 was a huge success! The day began at 10 a.m. There were contest of all types — costume contest, magic shows, gourd and craft contest, athletic games of all types, greased pig contest, kids story time, horse show, and “truck my ride” race. During the day there was a quilt show, silent auction, good and vendor boots, cruise in car show, FFA petting show, FFA pumpkin painting, Dr. Popper balloon twisting booth and inflatables.
Steven Stone of Henderson passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13. He lived in Beech Grove for many years. Steven was survived by his children Stephanie Morrow, Jacob Stone, Whitney Bennett; his siblings Donna Davis, Linda Brinkley, Debra Weimer; grandchildren Kyler Embry, Trace Morrow, Henley Stone, Harper Richards and his mother, Betty Stone.
Quinton and Lauren Sexton have been married five years.
Jack and Brenda Badertscher celebrated their 58th anniversary.
Tyson Sherron was 16 years old on his birthday.
Gigi Mackey celebrated her 63rd birthday.
Susan Ward Alexander and Charlotte Ward’s birthdays were today. Kyle is headed to the Air Force soon. The Ward family celebrated Susie and Charlie’s birthdays along with Kyle’s celebration cake on Sunday.
David Woods had a birthday last week.
