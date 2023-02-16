Happy belated Valentine’s Day! May all your wishes be sweet ones.
Donald Galloway, 75, of Owensboro passed away Feb. 7, 2023. He was born Aug. 30, 1947, to Wilford and Nancy Galloway of Beech Grove, Kentucky. He was an outdoors man and kept his hands busy gardening and building things. Donald was 35 years plus sober and with the help of AA he helped others by sharing his testimony. He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 17 years, Stella Galloway.
Eli Hayden got tubes in his ears last week. He did well. Hopefully this will correct his ear infections.
Happy birthday to 11-year-old Kat Coffman. This young lady loves the ocean and the farm life.
Quinton Sexton is 27 years old.
Ellsa Hermosilla celebrated her 34th birthday last week.
Gracie Lynn Wahl is 12 years old.
The girl that stole Ed West heart 15 years ago, Crystal Capps West had a birthday last week.
Jaxon Dant was 16 years old on Feb. 6.
Others celebrating their birthdays were: Janice Eubanks, Cathy Ward, Jan Epley, Makalya Render Welden, Claire Underwood, Belynda Coffman Taylor, Molly Tanner, Curt Arnold, Crystal Pillow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.