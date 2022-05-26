Memorial Day is Monday, May 30.
There will be a Memorial Day Observance sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars at 10 a.m. May 30 at the Calhoun Cemetery.
The community is encouraged to join in this observance.
Congratulations to Steve and Pam Steward Tucker on their 30th wedding anniversary.
Drew and Brianne Weise McCarty celebrated their 13th anniversary.
We wish a special Happy Birthday to Mr. Ike Eaton. Ike celebrated his 94th birthday.
Kayle Eubanks was 27 on his big day.
Others with recent birthdays include Regan McCarty, Donna Anderson Griffin, Susan Duncan, and Celena Anthony.
