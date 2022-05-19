Happy EMTs Week to all EMT personnel. We thank you for all of your sacrifices to the county.
Annual Memorial Day Observance sponsored by the Veterans of the Foreign Wars will be Monday, May 30, at the Calhoun Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Beulah General Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25. We hope to see you there.
The Baird Goode Family Reunion was last weekend. Everyone celebrated Bill Good’s 80th birthday.
Matthew Cody Lindsey, 48, of Madisonville died May 6 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. He was born in 1973 in Calhoun to Larry Lindsey and Ava Lindsey Taylor. He was employed at Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. His father Larry Lindsey preceded him in death. Burial was in Springdale Cemetery in Sebree.
Donald “D.W.” Smith, 39, of Owensboro passed away May 11, 2022. He was a graduate of McLean County High School and Owensboro Community and Technical College.
He served as an aviation specialist in the U.S. Marine Corps, worked in the family oil business and spent the last 11 years at MPD where he worked as a product specialist. He was preceded in death by his brother, Travis Smith; a nephew, Masyn Puckett; and a grandfather Curtis Morris.
D.W. is survived by his wife of 11 years, Lori Smith; his mother, Lesa Morris Weikel; his father, Greg Smith: siblings, Ava Brittney Smith, Hayden Smith and Hanna Smith: grandparents, Nanny Ann Morris, and Donald and Ava Smith.
Freda Broadley celebrated her 87th birthday on May 22. She was born in 1935.
Victoria (Tori) Anne Coffman, 5-year-old daughter of Eric and Dianna Coffman celebrated her special day.
Mildred Vaught celebrated her 95th birthday. Happy birthday Mildred!
Brayden Keith Gish is 17 years old.
Tasha Badertscher Lee is 30 years old.
Kelsey Scott celebrated her 23rd birthday. It was an amazing year.
Jerri Lynn Sandefur celebrated her 60th birthday.
Brandon Algood, Jessica Dant, and Doritha Ward had birthdays last week.
Crystal Everly Ward and Mike Ward celebrated their anniversary.
Thirty eight years ago on May 11, Carl Ray Jewell and Pat Higgs Jewell were married. Happy anniversary to the Jewells.
A 20th anniversary greetings to Mary Beth Jennings and Randy Dant. They were treated to a surprise anniversary celebration.
